Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 60, Eastbrook 53

Anderson 59, Muncie Central 43

Andrean 61, Kankakee Valley 52

Argos 55, S. Bend Career Academy 28

Barr-Reeve 69, Eastern (Greene) 57

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Madison 39

Beech Grove 62, Lapel 51

Blackford 71, Elwood 57

Bloomington South 74, Terre Haute North 30

Blue River 53, Daleville 44

Bluffton 63, Southern Wells 47

Brownsburg 63, Avon 33

Carmel 63, Indpls N. Central 48

Cascade 58, Owen Valley 49

Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 53

Center Grove 56, Whiteland 34

Central Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 52

Chesterton 43, Highland 42

Christel House Academy 52, Indpls Metro 35

Christian Academy 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 35

Churubusco 53, Prairie Hts. 52

Clinton Prairie 47, Frontier 43

Cloverdale 60, Brown Co. 43

Columbus East 44, Columbus North 37

Connersville 71, S. Dearborn 46

Covington 80, Turkey Run 38

Crawfordsville 63, N. Montgomery 52

Crothersville 77, Madison Shawe 47

Culver Academy 74, Twin Lakes 36

Danville 61, Lebanon 51

Delta 44, Jay Co. 42

E. Noble 66, Columbia City 33

Eastern Hancock 47, Knightstown 43, OT

Elkhart Memorial 49, Concord 34

Eminence 74, Christel House Academy 62

Ev. Bosse 92, Washington 42

Ev. Memorial 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47

Fairfield 74, Hamilton 42

Floyd Central 53, Providence 30

Fountain Central 54, Attica 37

Franklin Central 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 63

Frankton 65, Oak Hill 57

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, Ft. Wayne Concordia 28

Ft. Wayne North 102, Ft. Wayne Snider 81

Ft. Wayne South 62, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

Gibson Southern 74, S. Spencer 55

Greenfield 67, Yorktown 47

Greensburg 86, Jennings Co. 60

Guerin Catholic 48, Heritage Christian 44

Hagerstown 60, Centerville 46

Hamilton Hts. 61, Western 36

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 38

Hammond 88, Hammond Gavit 77

Hauser 65, Edinburgh 47

Henryville 47, Lanesville 45

Heritage 50, S. Adams 41

Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 44

Horizon Christian 72, Clinton Christian 55

Indian Creek 63, Edgewood 55

Indpls Cathedral 85, Indpls Metro 53

Indpls Chatard 40, Oldenburg 36

Indpls International 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 43

Indpls Manual 62, Indpls Northwest 46

Indpls Tech 66, Richmond 46

Jeffersonville 68, Silver Creek 48

Knox 46, Caston 30

Kouts 57, Westville 47

LaCrosse 52, Boone Grove 36

Lafayette Catholic 76, Frankfort 55

Lafayette Jeff 74, Logansport 52

Lakeland 66, Eastside 37

LaVille 63, Pioneer 46

Lawrence Central 73, Indpls Pike 69, OT

Leo 64, Huntington North 53

Liberty Christian 73, Anderson Prep Academy 40

Linton 64, Shakamak 27

Lowell 62, Hobart 50

Maconaquah 49, Northwestern 41

Marion 67, Kokomo 62

McCutcheon 91, Lafayette Harrison 34

Mishawaka 51, Bremen 34

Mississinewa 65, Madison-Grant 53

Mitchell 80, N. Knox 44

Monroe Central 69, Union (Modoc) 20

Monrovia 67, Clay City 41

Mooresville 59, Decatur Central 58

Morgan Twp. 53, Hebron 43

Morristown 76, S. Decatur 41

Munster 46, Crown Point 45

N. Decatur 67, Waldron 57

N. Harrison 52, Brownstown 51, OT

N. Posey 72, Ev. Mater Dei 66, OT

N. Vermillion 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 29

New Albany 76, Seymour 33

New Castle 70, New Palestine 55

New Haven 70, Bellmont 36

Noblesville 48, Westfield 27

Northview 63, N. Putnam 39

NorthWood 52, Plymouth 51

Norwell 47, DeKalb 40

Orleans 60, Medora 39

Paoli 80, Austin 53

Pike Central 67, Vincennes Rivet 51

Princeton 52, Vincennes 51

Rensselaer 49, S. Newton 38

Rising Sun 60, New Washington 41

Rochester 57, N. Miami 50

Rock Creek Academy 69, Charlestown 50

Rockville 75, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

Rossville 56, Carroll (Flora) 34

Rushville 48, Lawrenceburg 45

S. Bend Riley 63, S. Bend Adams 59

S. Central (Union Mills) 59, W. Central 38

S. Knox 75, Union (Dugger) 30

S. Knox 75, Washington Catholic 30

S. Putnam 56, W. Vigo 47

Scottsburg 50, Corydon 45

Shelbyville 69, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57

Shenandoah 47, Northeastern 44

Sheridan 49, Eastern (Greentown) 43

Southmont 56, Western Boone 54

Southport 70, Bloomington North 45

Southwestern (Hanover) 80, Jac-Cen-Del 34

Southwestern (Shelby) 48, Indpls Lutheran 37

Southwood 78, Manchester 66

Speedway 45, Indpls Scecina 44

Sullivan 60, Greencastle 58

Switzerland Co. 59, Trinity Lutheran 58

Tecumseh 45, Tell City 39

Terre Haute South 64, Plainfield 56

Tindley 69, Lawrence North 60

Tipton 58, Cass 56

Tri 53, Cowan 52, 2OT

Tri-Central 52, Clinton Central 47

Tri-County 93, N. White 46

Union Co. 64, Winchester 52

University 82, Muncie Burris 29

W. Noble 48, Central Noble 39

Wabash 80, Northfield 54

Wapahani 68, Wes-Del 60

Warren Central 47, Indpls Ben Davis 39

Washington Twp. 70, N. Judson 54

Wawasee 28, Warsaw 20

Westview 40, Angola 38

Whitko 65, Tippecanoe Valley 46

Winamac 52, Triton 42

Wood Memorial 48, N. Daviess 40

Woodlan 61, Adams Central 57

Washington County Tournament First Round

Eastern (Pekin) 57, Borden 36

Salem 52, W. Washington 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 56, Eastbrook 52

Anderson 61, Muncie Central 34

Boone Grove 41, LaCrosse 31

Brownsburg 54, Avon 34

Calumet 50, Griffith 42

Calumet Christian School 49, Gary 21st Century 19

Cambridge City 39, Union City 37

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 20

Central Noble 55, W. Noble 51

Charlestown 85, Rock Creek Academy 31

Cloverdale 51, Brown Co. 48

Crawford Co. 47, Southridge 20

Danville 74, Lebanon 33

Dubois 51, Jasper 45

Eastern Hancock 63, Knightstown 36

Elwood 58, Blackford 28

Fairfield 77, Hamilton 22

Franklin 64, Greenwood 56

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 38, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 24

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

Ft. Wayne Snider 53, Ft. Wayne North 37

Ft. Wayne South 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 60

Gibson Southern 71, S. Spencer 34

Greencastle 52, Sullivan 42

Greensburg 66, Batesville 63

Hagerstown 46, Centerville 37

Hammond Noll 53, Lake Station 51

Hanover Central 51, Wheeler 17

Homestead 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 36

Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 34

Indpls Herron 34, Providence Cristo Rey 25

Indpls Lutheran 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 53

Indpls Manual 70, Indpls Northwest 31

Indpls N. Central 66, Carmel 58

Indpls Roncalli 62, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Lafayette Harrison 42, McCutcheon 29

Lafayette Jeff 74, Logansport 40

Lake Central 53, Crown Point 33

LaPorte 50, Portage 33

LaVille 50, Pioneer 34

Manchester 41, Southwood 24

Marion 53, Kokomo 47

Michigan City 52, Merrillville 34

Mishawaka 58, Bremen 34

Mishawaka Marian 48, Glenn 31

Mooresville 64, Decatur Central 31

N. Montgomery 52, Crawfordsville 43

Northridge 55, Goshen 24

Northview 46, N. Putnam 8

Oregon-Davis 70, S. Central (Union Mills) 58

Owen Valley 66, Cascade 51

Penn 62, S. Bend Washington 36

Plainfield 47, Martinsville 44

Prairie Hts. 51, Churubusco 32

Rensselaer 63, S. Newton 32

Richmond 56, Indpls Tech 17

Rochester 42, N. Miami 40

S. Bend Adams 46, Jimtown 24

S. Central (Elizabeth) 50, Christian Academy 23

S. Dearborn 48, Connersville 37

S. Putnam 73, W. Vigo 24

Tindley 83, Seton Catholic 46

Tri 48, Cowan 37

Valparaiso 65, Chesterton 55

Western Boone 64, Southmont 26

Whiting 55, River Forest 34

