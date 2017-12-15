Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 60, Eastbrook 53
Anderson 59, Muncie Central 43
Andrean 61, Kankakee Valley 52
Argos 55, S. Bend Career Academy 28
Barr-Reeve 69, Eastern (Greene) 57
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Madison 39
Beech Grove 62, Lapel 51
Blackford 71, Elwood 57
Bloomington South 74, Terre Haute North 30
Blue River 53, Daleville 44
Bluffton 63, Southern Wells 47
Brownsburg 63, Avon 33
Carmel 63, Indpls N. Central 48
Cascade 58, Owen Valley 49
Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 53
Center Grove 56, Whiteland 34
Central Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 52
Chesterton 43, Highland 42
Christel House Academy 52, Indpls Metro 35
Christian Academy 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 35
Churubusco 53, Prairie Hts. 52
Clinton Prairie 47, Frontier 43
Cloverdale 60, Brown Co. 43
Columbus East 44, Columbus North 37
Connersville 71, S. Dearborn 46
Covington 80, Turkey Run 38
Crawfordsville 63, N. Montgomery 52
Crothersville 77, Madison Shawe 47
Culver Academy 74, Twin Lakes 36
Danville 61, Lebanon 51
Delta 44, Jay Co. 42
E. Noble 66, Columbia City 33
Eastern Hancock 47, Knightstown 43, OT
Elkhart Memorial 49, Concord 34
Eminence 74, Christel House Academy 62
Ev. Bosse 92, Washington 42
Ev. Memorial 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47
Fairfield 74, Hamilton 42
Floyd Central 53, Providence 30
Fountain Central 54, Attica 37
Franklin Central 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 63
Frankton 65, Oak Hill 57
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, Ft. Wayne Concordia 28
Ft. Wayne North 102, Ft. Wayne Snider 81
Ft. Wayne South 62, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Gibson Southern 74, S. Spencer 55
Greenfield 67, Yorktown 47
Greensburg 86, Jennings Co. 60
Guerin Catholic 48, Heritage Christian 44
Hagerstown 60, Centerville 46
Hamilton Hts. 61, Western 36
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 38
Hammond 88, Hammond Gavit 77
Hauser 65, Edinburgh 47
Henryville 47, Lanesville 45
Heritage 50, S. Adams 41
Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 44
Horizon Christian 72, Clinton Christian 55
Indian Creek 63, Edgewood 55
Indpls Cathedral 85, Indpls Metro 53
Indpls Chatard 40, Oldenburg 36
Indpls International 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 43
Indpls Manual 62, Indpls Northwest 46
Indpls Tech 66, Richmond 46
Jeffersonville 68, Silver Creek 48
Knox 46, Caston 30
Kouts 57, Westville 47
LaCrosse 52, Boone Grove 36
Lafayette Catholic 76, Frankfort 55
Lafayette Jeff 74, Logansport 52
Lakeland 66, Eastside 37
LaVille 63, Pioneer 46
Lawrence Central 73, Indpls Pike 69, OT
Leo 64, Huntington North 53
Liberty Christian 73, Anderson Prep Academy 40
Linton 64, Shakamak 27
Lowell 62, Hobart 50
Maconaquah 49, Northwestern 41
Marion 67, Kokomo 62
McCutcheon 91, Lafayette Harrison 34
Mishawaka 51, Bremen 34
Mississinewa 65, Madison-Grant 53
Mitchell 80, N. Knox 44
Monroe Central 69, Union (Modoc) 20
Monrovia 67, Clay City 41
Mooresville 59, Decatur Central 58
Morgan Twp. 53, Hebron 43
Morristown 76, S. Decatur 41
Munster 46, Crown Point 45
N. Decatur 67, Waldron 57
N. Harrison 52, Brownstown 51, OT
N. Posey 72, Ev. Mater Dei 66, OT
N. Vermillion 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 29
New Albany 76, Seymour 33
New Castle 70, New Palestine 55
New Haven 70, Bellmont 36
Noblesville 48, Westfield 27
Northview 63, N. Putnam 39
NorthWood 52, Plymouth 51
Norwell 47, DeKalb 40
Orleans 60, Medora 39
Paoli 80, Austin 53
Pike Central 67, Vincennes Rivet 51
Princeton 52, Vincennes 51
Rensselaer 49, S. Newton 38
Rising Sun 60, New Washington 41
Rochester 57, N. Miami 50
Rock Creek Academy 69, Charlestown 50
Rockville 75, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37
Rossville 56, Carroll (Flora) 34
Rushville 48, Lawrenceburg 45
S. Bend Riley 63, S. Bend Adams 59
S. Central (Union Mills) 59, W. Central 38
S. Knox 75, Union (Dugger) 30
S. Knox 75, Washington Catholic 30
S. Putnam 56, W. Vigo 47
Scottsburg 50, Corydon 45
Shelbyville 69, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57
Shenandoah 47, Northeastern 44
Sheridan 49, Eastern (Greentown) 43
Southmont 56, Western Boone 54
Southport 70, Bloomington North 45
Southwestern (Hanover) 80, Jac-Cen-Del 34
Southwestern (Shelby) 48, Indpls Lutheran 37
Southwood 78, Manchester 66
Speedway 45, Indpls Scecina 44
Sullivan 60, Greencastle 58
Switzerland Co. 59, Trinity Lutheran 58
Tecumseh 45, Tell City 39
Terre Haute South 64, Plainfield 56
Tindley 69, Lawrence North 60
Tipton 58, Cass 56
Tri 53, Cowan 52, 2OT
Tri-Central 52, Clinton Central 47
Tri-County 93, N. White 46
Union Co. 64, Winchester 52
University 82, Muncie Burris 29
W. Noble 48, Central Noble 39
Wabash 80, Northfield 54
Wapahani 68, Wes-Del 60
Warren Central 47, Indpls Ben Davis 39
Washington Twp. 70, N. Judson 54
Wawasee 28, Warsaw 20
Westview 40, Angola 38
Whitko 65, Tippecanoe Valley 46
Winamac 52, Triton 42
Wood Memorial 48, N. Daviess 40
Woodlan 61, Adams Central 57
|Washington County Tournament
|First Round
Eastern (Pekin) 57, Borden 36
Salem 52, W. Washington 27
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 56, Eastbrook 52
Anderson 61, Muncie Central 34
Boone Grove 41, LaCrosse 31
Brownsburg 54, Avon 34
Calumet 50, Griffith 42
Calumet Christian School 49, Gary 21st Century 19
Cambridge City 39, Union City 37
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 20
Central Noble 55, W. Noble 51
Charlestown 85, Rock Creek Academy 31
Cloverdale 51, Brown Co. 48
Crawford Co. 47, Southridge 20
Danville 74, Lebanon 33
Dubois 51, Jasper 45
Eastern Hancock 63, Knightstown 36
Elwood 58, Blackford 28
Fairfield 77, Hamilton 22
Franklin 64, Greenwood 56
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 38, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 24
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38
Ft. Wayne Snider 53, Ft. Wayne North 37
Ft. Wayne South 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 60
Gibson Southern 71, S. Spencer 34
Greencastle 52, Sullivan 42
Greensburg 66, Batesville 63
Hagerstown 46, Centerville 37
Hammond Noll 53, Lake Station 51
Hanover Central 51, Wheeler 17
Homestead 47, Ft. Wayne Luers 36
Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 34
Indpls Herron 34, Providence Cristo Rey 25
Indpls Lutheran 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 53
Indpls Manual 70, Indpls Northwest 31
Indpls N. Central 66, Carmel 58
Indpls Roncalli 62, Indpls Brebeuf 14
Lafayette Harrison 42, McCutcheon 29
Lafayette Jeff 74, Logansport 40
Lake Central 53, Crown Point 33
LaPorte 50, Portage 33
LaVille 50, Pioneer 34
Manchester 41, Southwood 24
Marion 53, Kokomo 47
Michigan City 52, Merrillville 34
Mishawaka 58, Bremen 34
Mishawaka Marian 48, Glenn 31
Mooresville 64, Decatur Central 31
N. Montgomery 52, Crawfordsville 43
Northridge 55, Goshen 24
Northview 46, N. Putnam 8
Oregon-Davis 70, S. Central (Union Mills) 58
Owen Valley 66, Cascade 51
Penn 62, S. Bend Washington 36
Plainfield 47, Martinsville 44
Prairie Hts. 51, Churubusco 32
Rensselaer 63, S. Newton 32
Richmond 56, Indpls Tech 17
Rochester 42, N. Miami 40
S. Bend Adams 46, Jimtown 24
S. Central (Elizabeth) 50, Christian Academy 23
S. Dearborn 48, Connersville 37
S. Putnam 73, W. Vigo 24
Tindley 83, Seton Catholic 46
Tri 48, Cowan 37
Valparaiso 65, Chesterton 55
Western Boone 64, Southmont 26
Whiting 55, River Forest 34
