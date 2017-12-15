Major media players start commission for sexual misconduct

By ANDREW DALTON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The biggest figures and institutions in entertainment have established a commission to be chaired by Anita Hill that intends to combat sexual misconduct and inequality in the industry in the wake of the huge wave of revelations spurred by allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
A statement Friday announced the founding of the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, a group that grew out of a meeting called by "Star Wars" producer Kathleen Kennedy and several other prominent women in the industry.
"The Commission will not seek just one solution, but a comprehensive strategy to address the complex and interrelated causes of the problems of parity and power," Kennedy said in a statement.
The chief executives of nearly every major Hollywood studio, TV network and record label attended the meeting and agreed to found and to fund the group, the statement said. The long list includes Disney CEO Bob Iger, Paramount CEO Karen Stuart, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves.
The movie and music academies and many of the major agencies and unions that represent entertainers also signed on.
"The fact that so many industry leaders - across film, television, music, digital, unions, agencies ... and guilds - came together, in one room, to explore solutions speaks to a new era," Kennedy said.
The group chose as its chair the law professor Hill, who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas.
"It is time to end the culture of silence," Hill said in a statement. "I've been at this work for 26 years. This moment presents us with an unprecedented opportunity to make real change."
The commission said in its statement that it would reconvene immediately after the first of the year to hone its mission, scope and priorities.
The revelations about Weinstein in The New York Times and the New Yorker in October have brought on two months unlike any the media world has ever seen, with nearly daily allegations of sexual harassment assault and abuse involving some of the most prominent players in entertainment including Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Dustin Hoffman and Russell Simmons.
Hill has been making appearances in Southern California in recent days before Friday's announcement, speaking to a gathering of entertainers and executives in Beverly Hills last week.
She said there that she knew that despite Thomas' confirmation to the Supreme Court, the issue would one day return.
"I never believed 1991 was the end," she said, "and I was going to make sure in my life that I never saw that as the defining moment for me or for this issue."
___
This story corrects the name of Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.
___
AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this story.
___
Follow Andrew Dalton at www.twitter.com/andyjamesdalton
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.More >>
In the past couple of months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.More >>
Director Peter Jackson says he is now realizing that Harvey Weinstein's advice to avoid working with Mira Sorvino or Ashley Judd was likely part of a smear campaign against the two actresses.More >>
Director Peter Jackson says he is now realizing that Harvey Weinstein's advice to avoid working with Mira Sorvino or Ashley Judd was likely part of a smear campaign against the two actresses.More >>
"The Florida Project" producer Andrew Duncan has been accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen anonymous women and is stepping down from his company June Pictures.More >>
"The Florida Project" producer Andrew Duncan has been accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen anonymous women and is stepping down from his company June Pictures.More >>
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>