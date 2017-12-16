Lindsey Vonn powers to victory in World Cup super-G race

(AP Photo/Marco Tacca). Italy's Sofia Goggia arrives in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Val d'Isere, France, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) - Lindsey Vonn powered down a shortened course to win a World Cup super-G race on Saturday and clinch her first victory of the season.

It was the 33-year-old American skier's 78th World Cup race win, but her first since winning a downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January.

Her last super-G victory was at Cortina d'Ampezzo in January 2016.

The four-time World Cup winner clocked 1 minute, 4.86 seconds, with Italian Sofia Goggia second in 1:05.17 and Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel third in 1:05.25.

Heavy snowfall in the past two days meant that the Oreiller-Killy course was shorter than normal.

Vonn started sixth and gained significant time through the middle and bottom sections, although she almost lost balance near the end.

Her joy was evident as she raised both arms in the air. She then hugged U.S. teammate Laurenne Ross. Moments later, Vonn hugged her father, who had come to watch her at the French Alpine resort that has brought his daughter so much success.

It was a welcome relief for Vonn, who last Saturday jarred her back early in a super-G at St. Moritz in Switzerland and completed the race in obvious pain in 24th place. She pulled out of the next day's scheduled super-G, which was canceled.

Saturday's downhill at Val d'Isere was canceled and replaced by a super-G. There is another super-G scheduled for Sunday.

