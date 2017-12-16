SLIDESHOW: WAVE Country pets are ready for the holidays - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: WAVE Country pets are ready for the holidays

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Wallace, WAVE 3 News' unofficial corgi. (Source: Annie Moore) Wallace, WAVE 3 News' unofficial corgi. (Source: Annie Moore)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the holiday season and WAVE Country pets are all dolled up. Check out the cute pictures sent in by WAVE Country viewers.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos of adorable pets.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly