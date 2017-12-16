Oil change turns into owl sighting, bird named 'Shazam'

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - A routine oil change has turned into an unusual owl sighting for one car owner.

The police department in Salem, New Hampshire, said Friday a mechanic popped the hood of a car and found an Eastern Screech owl sitting on the engine. The department said the car owner had no idea how the owl got there. Police guessed he was either seeking warmth or chasing a mouse.

Police posted photos of the owl on Facebook. They named him "Shazam" and said he was very friendly.

Shazam was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center for evaluation.

