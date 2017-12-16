Barbers to help brighten West End kids' holidays

Organizers said new toys and donations are welcome. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some WAVE Country barbers are working together to make the holidays brighter for children in the West End.

Barbers with the Kentucky College of Barbering, Stay Cold Barbershop and 5 Star Barbershop are hosting a toy drive on Saturday, Dec 17 from 3 to 5 p.m at the Kentucky College of Barbering.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Toys and bikes donated by community members and the Fraternal Order of Police will be given away to kids.

Santa will also be at the event taking free pictures.

Organizers said new toys and donations are welcome.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.