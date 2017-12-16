Arsenal, Chelsea both win 1-0; Benteke ends goal drought

(Nigel French/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday Dec. 16, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - With their title hopes relying on a Manchester City implosion, Arsenal and Chelsea are focused on a new objective of securing a top-four place.

Arsenal edged past Newcastle 1-0 to end a three-game winless run in the Premier League after a fine strike by Mesut Ozil from the edge of the penalty area.

Chelsea beat Southampton by the same score after Marcos Alonso scored from a free kick for the third-place defending champions. Chelsea remained five points ahead of fourth-place Arsenal.

Manchester City, which has an 11-point lead over Manchester United, is in action in the late game at home to sixth-place Tottenham.

Burnley missed a chance to move into the top four when it was held 0-0 by Brighton.

Christian Benteke ended a 13-game goal drought for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 victory at Leicester. Huddersfield climbed to 11th in the 20-team standings approaching the midway point of its first Premier League campaign after winning 4-1 at Watford.

