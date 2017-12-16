Cabbil, Kemrite lead easy Liberty victory, 96-40

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Lovell Cabbil scored 21 points and Ryan Kemrite 17, and the pair led a big game-opening run in a 96-40 victory over Kentucky Christian on Saturday.

Cabbil and Kemrite scored eight points each in a 26-3 run to start the game. Liberty (8-3) led 51-21 at halftime with 12 Flames seeing action and 10 scoring before the break.

Cabbil, a junior, is enjoying a breakout season, posting career-high averages in five categories and scoring double figures in eight games. Saturday, he was 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 7 from the arc, and added five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kemrite was 4 of 5 from the arc. Scottie James added 11 points and Caleb Homesley a game-high eight rebounds.

The Flames shot 58.5 percent, including 12 of 26 from 3 (46 percent) and had a 50-26 rebounding advantage.

Brandon Barnes scored 11 points and Chase Porter 10 for the NAIA Knights, who shot just 24 percent against the nation's 17th-ranked team in scoring defense at 61.5 points per game.

The game was an exhibition for Kentucky Christian.

