Victims in deadly train, vehicle collision in Clark County identified

A witness told us the car was stopped on the track when the train hit it. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The victims in Friday's deadly collision involving a vehicle and a train in Clark County, Indiana have been identified.

Amir Salman, 29, was killed as a result of the accident, according to Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan. Salman was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Louisville.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 others seriously hurt as train hits car in Clark County

Two other passengers, Mohammad Alanani, 26, and Amaal Shaibi, 18, remain in comas at University, according to Whelan.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. at Highway 31 and Bringham Drive in Sellersburg on Friday. Police confirmed there are no crossing arms or lights at the intersection.

Alanani was the driver of the vehicle. All of the victims live in Louisville.

Results from the toxicology report has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.