Witnesses wonder why driver in fatal railroad crossing crash didn't move vehicle

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The victims in Friday's deadly collision involving a vehicle and a train in Clark County, Indiana have been identified.

Amir Salman, 29, was killed as a result of the accident, according to Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan. Salman was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Louisville.

Two other passengers, Mohammad Alanani, 26, and Amaal Shaibi, 18, remain in comas at University, according to Whelan. Alanani was the driver of the vehicle.

Friday’s crash happened at 4 p.m. at Highway 31 and Bringham Drive in Sellersburg.

"The horn kept blowing from the train, so I knew that a train was coming, and I even thought to myself 'they better scoot up'," witness Randi Shipp said.

Police confirmed there are no crossing arms or lights at the intersection. Witnesses on Friday wondered if the crash could have been prevented by crossing gates.

"It appears the car sat there for a while they had plenty of room to back up or go forward. We really don't know why they were stalled," Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver Indiana Jessica Feder said.

Feder said Indiana is ranked 4th nationally for crossing collisions. Operation Lifesaver tries to prevent those accidents through rail safety education.

"It is also very unfortunate that the forgotten victims are the engineer and the conductor on the train, who now have to live with the fact that they killed someone," Feder said.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 73 crossing crashes in Indiana through September. In 2016, there were 116.

"It's looking like we may exceed that this year,” Feder said. “This is never something we want to hear. Our job is to prevent these things."

Feder said 67% off the crossing crashes in Indiana happen at crossings with active warning devices.

"If you are at a crossing with gates and lights and you are stuck, those arms are made to break away so you need to go,"

Since the County owns Bringham Drive, they would be responsible for installing any crossing gates, according to Feder.

All of the victims lived in Louisville. Toxicology report results have not yet been made available.

