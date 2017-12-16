Two inmates accused of trying set fire inside LMDC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two inmates were charged on Saturday after starting a fire inside their cells at the Louisville Department of Corrections.

James Adams, 35, and William McKee, 44, were both charged with arson.

The police report said McKee lit a piece of toilet paper on fire using an exposed electrical cord. McKee passed the lit piece of toilet paper under his cell door and handed it to Adams, who it used to light a plastic chair on fire inside of the occupied correctional facility, the arrest slips said.

The police report said that several witnesses observed the acts.

