Two inmates accused of trying set fire inside LMDC

Two inmates were charged on Saturday after starting a fire inside their cells at the Louisville Department of Corrections.More >>
Two inmates were charged on Saturday after starting a fire inside their cells at the Louisville Department of Corrections.More >>
The victims in Friday's deadly collision involving a vehicle and a train in Clark County, Indiana have been identified.More >>
The victims in Friday's deadly collision involving a vehicle and a train in Clark County, Indiana have been identified.More >>
Organizers said new toys and donations are welcome.More >>
Organizers said new toys and donations are welcome.More >>
Police confirmed there are no crossing arms or lights at the intersection where the crash happened.More >>
Police confirmed there are no crossing arms or lights at the intersection where the crash happened.More >>
Check out the cute pet pictures sent in by WAVE Country viewers.More >>
Check out the cute pet pictures sent in by WAVE Country viewers.More >>