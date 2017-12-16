Biney is 1st black woman to make Olympic speedskating team

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
KEARNS, Utah (AP) - Maame Biney became the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team with a pair of victories in the 500 meters.
The 17-year-old native of Ghana cruised to victory in the first 500 final Saturday, beating Olympians Lana Gehring, Jessica Kooreman and Katherine Reutter-Adamek.
In the second final, Biney took an early lead that widened as the race went on. She crossed the finish line and began clapping and then pumping her arms so hard she lost her balance and fell.
She went down laughing all the way.
Biney will be the second black speedskater on a U.S. Olympic team. Shani Davis was 19 when he made the short track team in 2002. He later switched to long track and won four medals, including two golds.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>