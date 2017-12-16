Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS' BASKETBALL
Ev. Reitz 80, Terre Haute North 55
|Bethany Christian Tournament
|First Round
Bethany Christian 29, S. Bend Trinity 27
Elkhart Christian 74, Lakeland Christian 40
|Cannelton Classic
|First Round
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 73, Columbus Christian 46
|Dubois County Tournament
|First Round
Forest Park 68, Southridge 49
Jasper 54, Dubois 48
|GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Madison 22
Beech Grove 79, Indpls Park Tudor 43
Bluffton 40, Adams Central 34
Borden 51, Medora 36
Brownstown 44, Silver Creek 31
Cascade 55, S. Putnam 52
Cass 51, Western 38
Castle 52, Bloomington South 29
Clinton Prairie 60, Tri-County 41
Covenant Christian 59, Indpls Ritter 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19
Greenfield 45, Delta 30
Homestead 55, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 53
Indpls N. Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34
Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Terre Haute South 35
Indpls Pike 56, Center Grove 49
Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 40
Knox 59, Morgan Twp. 54
Lawrenceburg 65, Rushville 59
Liberty Christian 68, Seton Catholic 21
Linton 47, Mitchell 44
Logansport 64, Winamac 60
Michigan City Marquette 64, S. Bend Adams 17
Mississinewa 54, Madison-Grant 40
N. Knox 58, Pike Central 51
N. Vermillion 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 13
Noblesville 59, Westfield 41
Sheridan 38, Tri-Central 36
Tipton 49, Indpls Attucks 36
Vincennes Rivet 63, Shoals 16
W. Lafayette 74, Frontier 23
Washington 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30
|Bethany Christian Tournament
|First Round
Bethany Christian 41, S. Bend Trinity 25
Lakeland Christian 43, Elkhart Christian 40
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|First Round
Heritage Hills 51, Perry Central 25
Tell City 40, S. Spencer 28
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.