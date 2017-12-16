Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS' BASKETBALL

Ev. Reitz 80, Terre Haute North 55

Bethany Christian Tournament First Round

Bethany Christian 29, S. Bend Trinity 27

Elkhart Christian 74, Lakeland Christian 40

Cannelton Classic First Round

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 73, Columbus Christian 46

Dubois County Tournament First Round

Forest Park 68, Southridge 49

Jasper 54, Dubois 48

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Madison 22

Beech Grove 79, Indpls Park Tudor 43

Bluffton 40, Adams Central 34

Borden 51, Medora 36

Brownstown 44, Silver Creek 31

Cascade 55, S. Putnam 52

Cass 51, Western 38

Castle 52, Bloomington South 29

Clinton Prairie 60, Tri-County 41

Covenant Christian 59, Indpls Ritter 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19

Greenfield 45, Delta 30

Homestead 55, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 53

Indpls N. Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34

Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Terre Haute South 35

Indpls Pike 56, Center Grove 49

Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 40

Knox 59, Morgan Twp. 54

Lawrenceburg 65, Rushville 59

Liberty Christian 68, Seton Catholic 21

Linton 47, Mitchell 44

Logansport 64, Winamac 60

Michigan City Marquette 64, S. Bend Adams 17

Mississinewa 54, Madison-Grant 40

N. Knox 58, Pike Central 51

N. Vermillion 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 13

Noblesville 59, Westfield 41

Sheridan 38, Tri-Central 36

Tipton 49, Indpls Attucks 36

Vincennes Rivet 63, Shoals 16

W. Lafayette 74, Frontier 23

Washington 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30

Bethany Christian Tournament First Round

Bethany Christian 41, S. Bend Trinity 25

Lakeland Christian 43, Elkhart Christian 40

Perry-Spencer Classic First Round

Heritage Hills 51, Perry Central 25

Tell City 40, S. Spencer 28

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.