Toyland Christmas lights up for Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual Toyland Christmas celebration in Okolona held Papa John's family night on Saturday.

The lights are on every night during the holiday season, but Friday and Saturday had pizza and pictures with Santa.

All proceeds went to The Home of the Innocents. In the last 12 years, Toyland has raised over $100,000 for the cause.

Toyland Christmas has over 80,000 lights beating to the sound of Christmas music, according to the Facebook page.

