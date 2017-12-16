Stafford-led Lions beat Bears 20-10, stay in playoff picture

(AP Photo/Rey Del Rio). Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) makes a catch defended by Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski). Chicago Bears free safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) attempts to reach Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Rey Del Rio). The Detroit Lions form a dance line after a touchdown by wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Rey Del Rio). Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, left, and linebacker Lamarr Houston during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Rey Del Rio). Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws to tight end Eric Ebron during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and avoided mistakes, allowing the Detroit Lions to stay in the playoff picture with a 20-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.

Detroit (8-6) has won two straight and needs to close the regular season with two more wins to keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Bears (4-10) have lost six of seven, sealing a third season with double-digit losses in three years under embattled coach John Fox.

Stafford threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones with 6:10 left in the first half after Fox chose to punt on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 45. He threw an 8-yard pass to Eric Ebron for a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter after Darius Slay's first of two interceptions in the game.

Stafford was 25 of 33 for 237 yards and didn't turn the ball over for the first time since Week 11.

The Lions led 13-0 before Theo Riddick fumbled late in the first half and Chicago took advantage with Mike Nugent's 41-yard field goal 2 seconds before halftime.

Chicago rookie Mitchell Trubisky had season highs in completions (31), attempts (46), yards passing (314) and interceptions (three) including one to safety Quandre Diggs in the end zone early in the fourth. Trubisky threw a 9-yard TD pass to Benny Cunningham to make it 20-10 with 2:32 left. The Bears got the ball back 25 seconds later on their 6 and moved the ball to the Detroit 25 before Slay's second interception ended their comeback hopes.

INJURIES

Bears: S Chris Prosinski, who started in place of injured starter Adrian Amos, and OT Tom Compton went into concussion protocol. LB Pernell McPhee left the game with a shoulder injury, an ailment that kept him out of the previous game. OT Josh Sitton had an ankle injury.

Lions: OG T.J. Lang left the game with a foot injury, which limited him in practice and led to him being listed as questionable to play. Lang left a line that began the game without two injured starters: center Travis Swanson and right tackle Rick Wagner. Jones hurt his shoulder while covering a punt.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Lions: At Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 24.

