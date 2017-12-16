Washington State beats IUPUI 72-59

By RICKY HESTER

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Malachi Flynn had 17 points, Viont'e Daniels added 15 and Washington State beat IUPUI 72-59 on Saturday.

The Cougars (7-3) broke the game open in the second half with a 14-3 run that ended at 53-38. Washington State led for most of the first half and by six at halftime.

Daniels and Flynn were a combined 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Jeff Pollard added 12 points in 17 minutes off the bench, and Robert Franks, who is the leading scorer averaging 19.2 points, had 10 points to go with eight rebounds. Drick Bernstine had nine points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Ron Patterson had 19 points for IUPUI (2-7). Patterson hit three consecutive 3s in the first half after the Jaguars started the game 0 for 10 from 3-point range.

T.J. Henderson and Elyjah Goss added nine each for the Jaguars. Aaron Brennan who is the leading scorer for the Jaguars at 13.8 points per game only managed six on Saturday.

The Jaguars led for 18 seconds the entire game and could not get back in the game after the 14-3 run from WSU.

Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak with two of those three losses coming on the road.

In the first-ever meeting between the schools, IUPUI extended its losing streak to five games.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: The Jaguars are reeling after their fifth straight loss.

Washington State: After losing three in a row, the Cougars get a needed win at home.

UP NEXT

IUPUI: The Jaguars face a powerhouse opponent in No. 12 Gonzaga on Monday for their final game of a three-game road trip.

Washington State: The Cougars prepare for a showdown in Spokane, Washington, against Kansas State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.