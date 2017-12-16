Gun violence vigil on 5th anniversary of Sandy Hook

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Moms Demand Action volunteers gathered at the First Unitarian Church on Saturday to remember the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

Five years ago, a gunman killed 26 people, most of them children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Church members and volunteers lit candles at the event to honor Sandy Hook victims and to ask lawmakers to do more to end gun violence.

"I know we have a long road ahead of us, but we know that the majority of Americans support background checks, which is our number one priority," Moms Demand Action volunteer Connie Coartney said.

The event was one of more than 200 across the country remembering those who died at Sandy Hook and asking lawmakers to do more to end gun violence, according to a statement from Moms Demand Action.

