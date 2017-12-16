Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 65, Wapahani 50

Angola 33, Fremont 16

Argos 59, Pioneer 46

Austin 56, Madison 45

Avon 61, Center Grove 35

Batesville 51, E. Central 42

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Silver Creek 25

Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 37

Bloomington North 85, Northview 70

Bluffton 46, Garrett 42

Brownstown 64, Mitchell 50

Central Christian 66, Providence Cristo Rey 63

Clinton Prairie 76, Faith Christian 36

Cloverdale 80, Greencastle 64

Connersville 57, Richmond 49

Covington 79, N. Montgomery 34

Crothersville 76, New Washington 52

Crown Point 55, Warsaw 50

Daleville 65, Wes-Del 62

Delphi 52, Caston 21

Delta 60, Muncie Central 56

Eastern Hancock 62, Cambridge City 42

Ev. Central 59, Vincennes 54

Ev. Harrison 76, Day. Ponitz Tech., Ohio 57

Ev. Reitz 80, Terre Haute North 55

Fairfield 55, Jimtown 36

Frankfort 52, Western 45

Franklin 81, Shelbyville 55

Franklin Central 69, New Palestine 66

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 46, Jay Co. 44

Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Lakewood Park 38

Ft. Wayne North 80, Cle. VASJ, Ohio 79

Ft. Wayne South 97, Indpls Northwest 49

Gary 21st Century 71, S. Bend Washington 58

Greensburg 61, Franklin Co. 51

Greenwood 52, Speedway 39

Hagerstown 79, Monroe Central 74

Henderson Co., Ky. 64, Ev. Mater Dei 59

Heritage Hills 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

Hobart 57, LaPorte 55

Huntington North 47, Kokomo 35

Indpls Attucks 79, Indpls N. Central 52

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Brownsburg 49

Indpls Brebeuf 77, Covenant Christian 45

Indpls Cathedral 77, Indpls Tech 55

Indpls Irvington 88, Indpls Lutheran 47

Indpls Park Tudor 62, Triton Central 50

Indpls Scecina 38, Indpls Roncalli 31

Jeffersonville 75, Ev. Memorial 63

Kankakee Valley 52, N. Newton 40

Lafayette Catholic 78, Rossville 47

Lafayette Jeff 62, Guerin Catholic 57

Lake Central 65, Hammond Morton 54

LaVille 44, Glenn 34

Lawrence North 86, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44

Logansport 60, Maconaquah 52

Lou. Doss, Ky. 63, Ev. North 58

Madison-Grant 68, Tri-Central 61

Manchester 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 51

Marion 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54

Martinsville 58, Eastern (Greene) 33

McCutcheon 58, Winamac 31

Merrillville 70, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Monrovia 44, Edinburgh 41

Mooresville 66, Owen Valley 49

Morgan Twp. 55, Culver 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Rushville 45

New Albany 59, Carmel 48

New Castle 57, Lapel 38

New Paris National Trail, Ohio 58, Centerville 49

Noblesville 59, Hamilton Hts. 37

Northeastern 54, Seton Catholic 30

Northridge 49, Goshen 47

Northwestern 61, Elwood 52

Oldenburg 45, Rising Sun 44

Oregon-Davis 60, LaCrosse 41

Pendleton Hts. 53, Lawrence Central 50

Penn 78, Michigan City 47

Plainfield 49, Danville 48

Providence 58, Charlestown 50

River Forest 85, Whiting 60

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 57, S. Adams 52

S. Decatur 43, S. Ripley 40

S. Newton 48, Frontier 36

S. Vermillion 56, Turkey Run 41

Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 69

Seymour 65, Jennings Co. 37

Shakamak 43, Eminence 37

Shenandoah 73, Randolph Southern 36

Shoals 88, Medora 24

Southmont 67, N. Vermillion 42

Southwestern (Shelby) 67, Waldron 54

Springs Valley 65, Loogootee 48

Tecumseh 42, N. Daviess 39

Terre Haute South 60, Columbus North 45

Tipton 47, Westfield 44

Tri 55, Union City 32

Tri-County 62, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 42

Union (Dugger) 44, Washington Catholic 32

Washington Twp. 68, Westville 55

Western Boone 56, Fountain Central 46

Zionsville 83, Anderson 57

Bethany Christian Tournament First Round

Bethany Christian 29, S. Bend Trinity 27

Elkhart Christian 74, Lakeland Christian 40

Consolation

S. Bend Trinity 48, Lakeland Christian 37

Championship

Elkhart Christian 48, Bethany Christian 40

Cannelton Classic First Round

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 73, Columbus Christian 46

Third Place

Frederick Fraize, Ky. 72, Columbus Christian 65

Dubois County Tournament First Round

Forest Park 68, Southridge 49

Jasper 54, Dubois 48

Consolation

Southridge 60, Dubois 34

Championship

Forest Park 55, Jasper 34

Washington County Tournament Consolation

Borden 37, W. Washington 36, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Batesville 55, E. Central 53

Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Madison 22

Beech Grove 79, Indpls Park Tudor 43

Bellmont 57, New Haven 39

Bluffton 40, Adams Central 34

Borden 51, Medora 36

Brownstown 44, Silver Creek 31

Cascade 55, S. Putnam 52

Cass 51, Western 38

Castle 52, Bloomington South 29

Caston 62, Anderson Prep Academy 33

Clinton Prairie 60, Tri-County 41

Columbia City 50, E. Noble 42

Covenant Christian 59, Indpls Ritter 47

Daleville 70, Wes-Del 34

Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 76, Hammond Noll 47

Dublin Scioto, Ohio 54, Carroll (Flora) 39

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Clinton Central 40

Eastside 42, Lakeland 35

Elkhart Central 48, S. Bend St. Joseph's 39

Elkhart Memorial 58, Concord 53

Ev. Memorial 47, Webster Co., Ky. 45

Ev. North 66, New Albany 54

Franklin 70, Shelbyville 26

Franklin Central 45, Southport 42

Ft. Wayne Luers 63, Bowman Academy 28

Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19

Ft. Wayne South 66, Angola 42

Greenfield 45, Delta 30

Greenwood Christian 46, Indpls International 29

Griffith 58, Gary 21st Century 41

Hamilton Southeastern 54, Fishers 49

Hammond 73, Hammond Gavit 36

Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Cathedral 48

Homestead 55, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 53

Huntington North 48, Leo 41

Indpls Broad Ripple 72, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 30

Indpls N. Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34

Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Terre Haute South 35

Indpls Pike 56, Center Grove 49

Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 40

Knox 59, Morgan Twp. 54

Lafayette Harrison 65, Western Boone 53

Lakewood Park 66, Ft. Wayne North 28

Lapel 44, Hagerstown 20

LaPorte 53, N. Judson 49

Lawrenceburg 65, Rushville 59

Liberty Christian 68, Seton Catholic 21

Linton 47, Mitchell 44

Logansport 64, Winamac 60

Michigan City 58, S. Bend Riley 19

Michigan City Marquette 64, S. Bend Adams 17

Mississinewa 54, Madison-Grant 40

Monroe Central 83, Blue River 36

Monrovia 49, Decatur Central 38

Mooresville 50, Owen Valley 47

Morristown 71, Milan 48

Munster 40, Portage 37

N. Daviess 39, Eastern (Greene) 25

N. Knox 58, Pike Central 51

N. Vermillion 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 13

New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio 54, Northeastern 44

New Palestine 41, Yorktown 40

New Washington 63, W. Washington 58

Noblesville 59, Westfield 41

NorthWood 39, Plymouth 32

Norwell 50, DeKalb 42

Oak Hill 67, Frankton 39

Paris, Ill. 64, S. Vermillion 40

Peru 56, Southwood 40

Plainfield 52, Tri-West 40

Providence Cristo Rey 39, Central Christian 16

S. Ripley 50, Austin 29

Salem 55, Floyd Central 41

Sheridan 38, Tri-Central 36

Southwestern (Hanover) 52, Switzerland Co. 44

Springs Valley 47, Orleans 45

Taylor 42, Eastbrook 41

Tippecanoe Valley 87, Whitko 25

Tipton 49, Indpls Attucks 36

Trinity Lutheran 50, Oldenburg 38

Union (Dugger) 48, Washington Catholic 38

Vincennes Rivet 63, Shoals 16

W. Lafayette 74, Frontier 23

Warsaw 43, Wawasee 33

Washington 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30

Westville 56, Washington Twp. 32

Woodlan 43, Heritage 39

Bethany Christian Tournament First Round

Bethany Christian 41, S. Bend Trinity 25

Lakeland Christian 43, Elkhart Christian 40

Consolation

Elkhart Christian 48, S. Bend Trinity 33

Championship

Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 28

Perry-Spencer Classic First Round

Heritage Hills 51, Perry Central 25

Tell City 40, S. Spencer 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Rock Creek Academy vs. Union (Dugger), ppd.

