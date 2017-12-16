KSP asks for help finding inmate that escaped from Christian County

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking for your help finding an inmate they said escaped from Christian County.

Police said Edward Prease is now on the run.

He escaped custody on Saturday, Dec. 16 around 6:50 p.m. from the Christian County Detention Center at 410 West 7th Street, Hopkinsville, Ky.

Prease was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt. He was incarcerated for vehicle theft and fleeing or evading the police.

Police used the following to describe Prease:

Black male, 25 years old

5’ 11”

190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.

