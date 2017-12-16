Victims ID'd in SE Indiana plane crash

Three people and a dog died after a Saturday night plane crash in Indiana.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna -- heading from Missouri to Maryland -- went down around 9 p.m. in Franklin County, near Oldenburg.

Louis Cantilena, who was flying the private plane, and Paul Schuda died after the plane crashed. Cantilena’s daughter also was killed.

Schuda was the National Capital Wing’s standardization/evaluation officer and assistant director of operations.

Cantilena joined the Civil Air Patrol in February 1997.

Officers arrived on scene and located the fire from the wreckage in a heavily wooded area behind a residence. Firefighters were able to make it to the crash scene and extinguish the flames.

Indiana State police say a second dog survived the crash and showed up at a nearby residence. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for injuries.

"I think the FAA is experienced in handling these types of investigations," said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. "They should be able to determine what, or if, any radio contact was made, what was going on inside that aircraft and what the plans of the pilot were."

Oldenburg is located north of Batesville, about three miles off Interstate 74.

