Saturday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 65, Wapahani 50
Angola 33, Fremont 16
Argos 59, Pioneer 46
Austin 56, Madison 45
Avon 61, Center Grove 35
Batesville 51, E. Central 42
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Silver Creek 25
Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 37
Bloomington North 85, Northview 70
Bluffton 46, Garrett 42
Brownstown 64, Mitchell 50
Calumet 40, Griffith 37
Central Christian 66, Providence Cristo Rey 63
Churubusco 74, Ft. Wayne Luers 67
Clinton Prairie 76, Faith Christian 36
Cloverdale 80, Greencastle 64
Connersville 57, Richmond 49
Covington 79, N. Montgomery 34
Crothersville 76, New Washington 52
Crown Point 55, Warsaw 50
Daleville 65, Wes-Del 62
Delphi 52, Caston 21
Delta 60, Muncie Central 56
Eastern Hancock 62, Cambridge City 42
Elkhart Central 48, S. Bend St. Joseph's 39
Ev. Bosse 74, Culver Academy 64
Ev. Central 59, Vincennes 54
Ev. Harrison 76, Day. Ponitz Tech., Ohio 57
Ev. Reitz 80, Terre Haute North 55
Fairfield 55, Jimtown 36
Frankfort 52, Western 45
Franklin 81, Shelbyville 55
Franklin Central 69, New Palestine 66
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 46, Jay Co. 44
Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Lakewood Park 38
Ft. Wayne North 80, Cle. VASJ, Ohio 79
Ft. Wayne South 97, Indpls Northwest 49
Gary 21st Century 71, S. Bend Washington 58
Greensburg 61, Franklin Co. 51
Greenwood 52, Speedway 39
Hagerstown 79, Monroe Central 74
Hanover Central 48, Wheeler 47
Henderson Co., Ky. 64, Ev. Mater Dei 59
Heritage Hills 72, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
Hobart 57, LaPorte 55
Huntington North 47, Kokomo 35
Indpls Attucks 79, Indpls N. Central 52
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Brownsburg 49
Indpls Brebeuf 77, Covenant Christian 45
Indpls Cathedral 77, Indpls Tech 55
Indpls Irvington 88, Indpls Lutheran 47
Indpls Park Tudor 62, Triton Central 50
Indpls Ritter 66, Indpls Lutheran 41
Indpls Scecina 38, Indpls Roncalli 31
Jeffersonville 75, Ev. Memorial 63
Kankakee Valley 52, N. Newton 40
Lafayette Catholic 78, Rossville 47
Lafayette Jeff 62, Guerin Catholic 57
Lake Central 65, Hammond Morton 54
Lake Station 67, Hammond Noll 65, 2OT
LaVille 44, Glenn 34
Lawrence North 86, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44
Logansport 60, Maconaquah 52
Lou. Doss, Ky. 63, Ev. North 58
Madison-Grant 68, Tri-Central 61
Manchester 73, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 51
Marion 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54
Martinsville 58, Eastern (Greene) 33
McCutcheon 58, Winamac 31
Merrillville 70, Ft. Wayne Snider 50
Monrovia 44, Edinburgh 41
Mooresville 66, Owen Valley 49
Morgan Twp. 55, Culver 37
Morristown 86, Milan 56
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Rushville 45
New Albany 59, Carmel 48
New Castle 57, Lapel 38
New Paris National Trail, Ohio 58, Centerville 49
Noblesville 59, Hamilton Hts. 37
Northeastern 54, Seton Catholic 30
Northridge 49, Goshen 47
Northwestern 61, Elwood 52
Oldenburg 45, Rising Sun 44
Oregon-Davis 60, LaCrosse 41
Pendleton Hts. 53, Lawrence Central 50
Penn 78, Michigan City 47
Plainfield 49, Danville 48
Providence 58, Charlestown 50
River Forest 85, Whiting 60
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 57, S. Adams 52
S. Bend Riley 74, Portage 62
S. Decatur 43, S. Ripley 40
S. Newton 48, Frontier 36
S. Vermillion 56, Turkey Run 41
Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 69
Seymour 65, Jennings Co. 37
Shakamak 43, Eminence 37
Shenandoah 73, Randolph Southern 36
Shoals 88, Medora 24
Southmont 67, N. Vermillion 42
Southwestern (Shelby) 67, Waldron 54
Southwood 73, Peru 56
Springs Valley 65, Loogootee 48
Tecumseh 42, N. Daviess 39
Terre Haute South 60, Columbus North 45
Tipton 47, Westfield 44
Tri 55, Union City 32
Tri-County 62, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 42
Union (Dugger) 44, Washington Catholic 32
Valparaiso 50, Elkhart Memorial 49
Washington Twp. 68, Westville 55
Western Boone 56, Fountain Central 46
Zionsville 83, Anderson 57
|Bethany Christian Tournament
|First Round
Bethany Christian 29, S. Bend Trinity 27
Elkhart Christian 74, Lakeland Christian 40
|Consolation
S. Bend Trinity 48, Lakeland Christian 37
|Championship
Elkhart Christian 48, Bethany Christian 40
|Cannelton Classic
|First Round
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 73, Columbus Christian 46
|Third Place
Frederick Fraize, Ky. 72, Columbus Christian 65
|Championship
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 73, Cannelton 46
|Dubois County Tournament
|First Round
Forest Park 68, Southridge 49
Jasper 54, Dubois 48
|Consolation
Southridge 60, Dubois 34
|Championship
Forest Park 55, Jasper 34
|Washington County Tournament
|Consolation
Borden 37, W. Washington 36, OT
|Championship
Salem 58, Eastern (Pekin) 36
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andrean 62, Hobart 48
Batesville 55, E. Central 53
Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Madison 22
Beech Grove 79, Indpls Park Tudor 43
Bellmont 57, New Haven 39
Bluffton 40, Adams Central 34
Borden 51, Medora 36
Brownstown 44, Silver Creek 31
Cascade 55, S. Putnam 52
Cass 51, Western 38
Castle 52, Bloomington South 29
Caston 62, Anderson Prep Academy 33
Clinton Prairie 60, Tri-County 41
Columbia City 50, E. Noble 42
Covenant Christian 59, Indpls Ritter 47
Daleville 70, Wes-Del 34
Detroit Edison(DEPSA), Mich. 76, Hammond Noll 47
Dublin Scioto, Ohio 54, Carroll (Flora) 39
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Clinton Central 40
Eastside 42, Lakeland 35
Elkhart Central 48, S. Bend St. Joseph's 39
Elkhart Memorial 58, Concord 53
Ev. Memorial 47, Webster Co., Ky. 45
Ev. North 66, New Albany 54
Franklin 70, Shelbyville 26
Franklin Central 45, Southport 42
Ft. Wayne Luers 63, Bowman Academy 28
Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19
Ft. Wayne South 66, Angola 42
Greenfield 45, Delta 30
Greenwood Christian 46, Indpls International 29
Griffith 58, Gary 21st Century 41
Hamilton Southeastern 54, Fishers 49
Hammond 73, Hammond Gavit 36
Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Cathedral 48
Homestead 55, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 53
Huntington North 48, Leo 41
Indpls Broad Ripple 72, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 30
Indpls N. Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 34
Indpls Perry Meridian 47, Terre Haute South 35
Indpls Pike 56, Center Grove 49
Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 40
Knox 59, Morgan Twp. 54
Kouts 45, Hebron 35
Lafayette Harrison 65, Western Boone 53
Lakewood Park 66, Ft. Wayne North 28
Lapel 44, Hagerstown 20
LaPorte 53, N. Judson 49
Lawrenceburg 65, Rushville 59
Liberty Christian 68, Seton Catholic 21
Linton 47, Mitchell 44
Logansport 64, Winamac 60
Lowell 49, N. Newton 42
Michigan City 58, S. Bend Riley 19
Michigan City Marquette 64, S. Bend Adams 17
Mississinewa 54, Madison-Grant 40
Monroe Central 83, Blue River 36
Monrovia 49, Decatur Central 38
Mooresville 50, Owen Valley 47
Morristown 71, Milan 48
Munster 40, Portage 37
N. Daviess 39, Eastern (Greene) 25
N. Knox 58, Pike Central 51
N. Vermillion 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 13
New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio 54, Northeastern 44
New Palestine 41, Yorktown 40
New Washington 63, W. Washington 58
Noblesville 59, Westfield 41
Northfield 54, Wabash 33
NorthWood 39, Plymouth 32
Norwell 50, DeKalb 42
Oak Hill 67, Frankton 39
Paris, Ill. 64, S. Vermillion 40
Peru 56, Southwood 40
Plainfield 52, Tri-West 40
Providence Cristo Rey 39, Central Christian 16
S. Ripley 50, Austin 29
Salem 55, Floyd Central 41
Sheridan 38, Tri-Central 36
Southwestern (Hanover) 52, Switzerland Co. 44
Springs Valley 47, Orleans 45
Taylor 42, Eastbrook 41
Tippecanoe Valley 87, Whitko 25
Tipton 49, Indpls Attucks 36
Trinity Lutheran 50, Oldenburg 38
Triton 46, Pioneer 32
Union (Dugger) 48, Washington Catholic 38
Vincennes Rivet 63, Shoals 16
W. Lafayette 74, Frontier 23
Warsaw 43, Wawasee 33
Washington 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 30
Westville 56, Washington Twp. 32
Woodlan 43, Heritage 39
|Bethany Christian Tournament
|First Round
Bethany Christian 41, S. Bend Trinity 25
Lakeland Christian 43, Elkhart Christian 40
|Consolation
Elkhart Christian 48, S. Bend Trinity 33
|Championship
Bethany Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 28
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|First Round
Heritage Hills 51, Perry Central 25
Tell City 40, S. Spencer 28
|Third Place
Perry Central 53, S. Spencer 51, OT
|Championship
Heritage Hills 46, Tell City 28
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rock Creek Academy vs. Union (Dugger), ppd.
