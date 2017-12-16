Toyland wows in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With their lists in tow, everyone in line knew where to go...at an Okolona home called “Toyland.”

3-year-old Aaron Parks said she was excited to see Santa Claus.

The big man in red was hidden behind a massive display of lights, bringing Christmas cheer.

Louis Kennaird has been decorating his home from top to bottom for more than 12 years.

He invited the entire community to join in the festivities. People traveled from as far as Indianapolis to see Kennaird’s home.

“We've taken in over $101,000 for people coming out here looking at Christmas lights,” Kennaird said.

However, Kennaird was not being a Grinch. He gave all the money he can clinch to Home of the Innocents.

“Every dime that we can take in to help those kids any which way we can that's what we do,” Kennaird said.

With lights, cupcakes, pizza and more, this Okolona favorite was anything but a bore.

“I love coming here,” Bailey Braugn said. “It gets me in the Christmas spirit.”

“We've been coming here for every year. This is the only Santa my kids have ever know,” Heather Heck said.

Saturday night, the man of the hour was Mr. Saint Nick.

As time began to fly, WAVE 3 news heard there was an impostor among the, but the news crew couldn't figure out why.

Melinda Quan cleared up the mystery.

Turns out the “imposter” was WAVE 3 News photographer Michael Flynn. Who knew Santa had a twin?

