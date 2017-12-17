Dorena-Hickman Ferry service to resume on Dec. 21

The Dorena-Hickman ferry has been temporarily disabled for a few days due to a mechanical issue.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry will resume regular service on the winter operating schedule on Thursday Morning, December 21.

