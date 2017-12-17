Helping with senior isolation during the holidays

Consumer Reports says the elderly are vulnerable to financial abuse for several reasons. (Source: Consumer Reports)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Holidays are a time of joy, family and friends for most people, but for some seniors, this time of year can be tough. You may not have heard of the term "Senior Isolation" but, for many it's their way of life.

Some seniors could be displaced from what they have been comfortable with, they may be without their spouse or loved ones who have passed away or not around. They may find themselves living in isolation not realizing it but, the signs can be obvious to others.

"Somebody who is withdrawn," Nancy Hobson, director of community education and partnerships at the Friendship Center, said. "You may see somebody who doesn't smile, you may see somebody who says to others around them that they just don't feel like really doing anything."

So, what can help? Hobson advises getting active.

"Social participation and staying active is just as important as an exercise program because the brain is active and vitalized," Hobson said.

Dance and music class can have an impact.

"It brings people together to feel that sense of community and works beautifully to alleviate that feeling of isolation in fact," Robert Rogers, Friendship Center Director of Community Outreach said.

"They may be somewhat hesitant to meet people, so they can watch the music or they can watch the bands they can listen to the music," Hobson said.

Rogers said seniors should get out and participate but, choose what they want to participate in that meets their needs.

