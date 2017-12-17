Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Portland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Portland neighborhood.

Police confirm, the call came in at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, of a shooting in the 2400 block of St Xavier Street.

Once on scene, they found a white male in his 30's or 40's, with multiple gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson said that victim was transported to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

No suspects have been named nor arrests made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

