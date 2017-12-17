Don't drink and drive; discounts on safe rides during holidays

The cars with the pink mustaches are teaming up to get you home safe during the holidays. (Source: flickr.com/urbanists)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The goal of a unique, new program is to make it as easy as possible for you to be responsible during the holidays. If you have holiday parties coming up and have one too many drinks, whatever you end up doing, don't get behind the wheel. You have affordable options to get home safe.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association has partnered with Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers KY and Smart Start to offer $10,000 worth of safe rides in Kentucky during the holiday season, starting Friday, December 15 thru Monday, January 1.

Lyft and CityScoot are coming together to support safe rides.

"Funding that was made available to CityScoot and Lyft as ride partners to provide safe rides during the holiday season," CityScoot Founder and CEO Mark Roberts said. "We are able to offer $20 off to any consumers looking for a safe ride home this season."

All you have to do is download the Lyft or CityScoot apps on your smart phone and enter the code saferideky17. In exchange, you will receive $20 off a safe ride wherever those services are available.

WAVE 3 News told you about this program earlier this week, it's been running since the 15th. The good news is that people are being proactive.

"We are moving from awareness raising to a call to action," Ali Edelstein from the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. "We hope that anyone who has entered this code inside the CityScoot and Lyft apps will actually take advantage use those rides sometime between now and new years day January 1st. That is the biggest gift that you can give yourself your family and Kentucky."

The demand for the Lyft discount has been so huge they are looking to secure more funding to get more money for the program.

A lot of people make the mistake of driving impaired because they don't want to leave their vehicle behind. With CityScoot that solves that problem. They roll up on a scooter, then stick it in your trunk and drive you and your car home.

"We drive you home in your own car," Roberts said. "Partnering with Lyft who is a ride share provider, we've really been able to encompass all of the scenarios where otherwise consumers may drive impaired."

Kentucky saw 25 drunk driving deaths and another 327 people injured during Christmas and New Years in the last five years.

