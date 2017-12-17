Pedestrian killed on Broadway Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed after he was struck by a car on west Broadway Saturday night.

Police confirm around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, four pedestrians were walking in the 300 block of west Broadway crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

One car driving westbound on Broadway swerved to avoid the group. A Pontiac behind that car also attempted to swerve, but struck one of the pedestrians.

According to police, that pedestrian was a male in his 60's. He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

No one else was hurt, the driver remained at the scene and no charges were expected to be filed.

