Report: Lewis wants to leave Bengals after contract expires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals are not commenting on a report that head coach Marvin Lewis will leave the club after the season when his contract expires.

Citing unnamed league sources, ESPN reported before Cincinnati's game at Minnesota on Sunday that the 59-year-old Lewis would like to continue in the NFL after 15 seasons with the Bengals. That's the second-longest tenure with one team in the league, three years behind New England's Bill Belichick.

Asked about the report during pregame warmups by a reporter for the team website, Lewis said there was "nothing to it."

With a 0-7 record for Lewis in the playoffs, speculation swirled at the start of the season that this could be his final season with the Bengals.

