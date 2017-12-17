End of days comes for Ohio man's 'zombie Nativity' scene

CINCINNATI (AP) - A ghoulish holiday tradition outside of Cincinnati will soon come to a close after an Ohio man said he won't put up his "zombie Nativity" scene after this year.
Sycamore Township's Jasen Dixon said he originally wasn't planning to install the display this Christmas season.
"But I get hundreds of emails from people, local fans," he told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's almost like a cult following."
Dixon installed the display complete with zombie Mary and zombie baby Jesus in early December. He said he'll put it in storage or sell it after it's taken down sometime after Christmas.
When it debuted four years ago, the nativity scene made news worldwide and was met with both scorn and celebration.
Sycamore Township in previous years took Dixon to court for alleged zoning violations because of the structure built over the display but eventually dropped the case.
Dixon's attorney argued the township was trying to suppress his freedoms.
The township didn't issue any fines against Dixon last December and apparently won't go after him this year.
Township zoning administrator Harry Holbert Jr. said it's not worth employee time and effort to fight the display.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
