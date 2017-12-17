Teddy Bridgewater sees first on-field action since knee surgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday, former UofL quarterback and current Minnesota Vikings player Teddy Bridgewater took his first snap since his devastating knee injury.

The Vikings were blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals with just over 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, when Bridgewater was put in.

Bridgewater was met with a loud ovation from the home crowd in Minneapolis, but threw an interception on his first pass.

