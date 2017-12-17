Meade Co. business catches fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Meade Co. business catches fire

(Source: Makayla Ballman, WAVE 3 News) (Source: Makayla Ballman, WAVE 3 News)

EKRON, KY (WAVE) - A Meade County business went up in flames on Saturday night. 

It happened at the corner of US-60 and 1238, at the location of Scalf's Auto Repair and Towing. The building was up for sale.

Firefighters on the scene said the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. last night. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Don't drink and drive; discounts on safe rides during holidays
Victims in deadly train, vehicle collision in Clark County identified
Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Portland

The entire structure was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, firefighters said.

A WAVE 3 News employee said that around 11:30 p.m. the fire was out, but the building was still smoking. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly