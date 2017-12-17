Meade Co. business catches fire

EKRON, KY (WAVE) - A Meade County business went up in flames on Saturday night.

It happened at the corner of US-60 and 1238, at the location of Scalf's Auto Repair and Towing. The building was up for sale.

Firefighters on the scene said the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. last night.

The entire structure was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, firefighters said.

A WAVE 3 News employee said that around 11:30 p.m. the fire was out, but the building was still smoking.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

