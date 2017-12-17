No. 3 Louisville routs Kentucky 87-63 in Bluegrass rivalry

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 32 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 and No. 3 Louisville outscored Kentucky 24-9 in the second quarter in an 87-63 blowout Sunday in the annual Bluegrass rivalry showdown.

The Cardinals (13-0) led throughout but broke it open in the second quarter to lead 47-25 at halftime. Durr followed three straight baskets by Hines-Allen early in the third with eight consecutive points, including consecutive 3-pointers, for a 63-37 cushion. Louisville didn't let up to earn its first series win in Lexington in 10 years and second in a row overall.

Durr shot 12 of 22 from the field with six 3-pointers for her second-highest scoring total this season. Hines-Allen overcame early foul trouble to finish 9 of 15 from the field and grab nine rebounds.

Sam Fuehring (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Dana Evans (11 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles as Louisville owned the boards (36-25) and the paint (36-26).

Maci Morris had 16 points and Tatyana Wyatt 10 for Kentucky (8-4). The Wildcats dropped their third straight and fourth in six games.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Though coach Jeff Walz has insisted that this game won't make or break a season, he acknowledges its importance for fans and players. He can't complain about his team's poise on their arch rival's home floor: the Cardinals consistently pushed the tempo and crashed the boards while also forcing 16 turnovers. The win follows Power Five victories against Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky: The Wildcats couldn't match Louisville's quickness and pace and struggled against a defense that closed off passing lanes. They entered averaging just 12.5 turnovers per game but surpassed that in three quarters and ultimately saw the Cardinals turn those miscues into 22 points.

UP NEXT

Louisville visits Air Force on Wednesday to begin a three-game road swing that includes Atlantic Coast Conference contests against Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

Kentucky faces another ranked school on Thursday when it hosts No. 24 California before getting a week off.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.