Louisville flights canceled, delayed due to Atlanta airport power outage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flights out of Louisville to Atlanta were delayed or canceled on Sunday night due to a power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A ground stop for all flights headed to Atlanta was enacted by the Federal Aviation Administration due to the outage. Flights were being diverted to other airports until the stop is lifted.

Passengers are able to check their flight status online at www.flylouisville.com.

