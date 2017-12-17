Louisville Water provides update on Shelby Park water main repairs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new section of 48-inch diameter water main and a 48-inch replacement valve were installed over the weekend in the Shelby Park neighborhood, the Louisville Water Company said on Sunday.

The repairs came after a massive water main break on Tuesday morning at Clay and Oak Streets. The rush of water created a huge headache for residents, first responders and the LWC.

RELATED STORIES

+ Louisville Water Company lifts boil water advisory in Shelby Park, water restored to homes

+ Water main break floods roadways in Louisville, boil water advisory issued

+ Neighbors porchbound, trapped in homes as streets remain flooded in Shelby Park

Louisville Water said that the main that broke was one of the largest mains in the system. The valve replaced, one of the originals installed with the pipe, dated back to 1893.

On Monday, the next stage of repairs will begin to put the water main back into service, according to the LWC. That aspect includes inspecting the pipe and filling it with water.

Louisville Water said repairs and clean-up along Clay Street, Oak Street and neighboring streets will continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.