ChangeU Foundation brings holidays to the homeless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ChangeU Foundation organized a Christmas party for homeless children and adults on Sunday.

The kids received holiday gifts ranging from Barbies to clothes to Star Wars toys.

Both adults and children were given a Christmas dinner.

"They are getting a good meal served right there, and sit down when you come through the door. We want everyone to come and enjoy the service no matter who you are," said ChangeU Foundation founders Tanya and Antonio Boykin.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Barbers to help brighten West End kids' holidays

+ Don't drink and drive; discounts on safe rides during holidays

+ Oxmoor Center installs largest solar installation in Louisville

The nonprofit helps feed about 1,000 homeless people a week in Louisville.

More information about the ChangeU Foundation is available on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.