Crash causing delays on southbound Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and emergency responders are on the scene of an accident with injuries on Dixie Highway, according to MetroSafe.

It happened in the 15900 block of Dixie Highway.

MetroSafe confirmed that a vehicle struck a guard rail and forced part of the damaged rail out into the road, blocking traffic. The accident was causing delays on the southbound lane.

There was not an estimated time on when the lane would be cleared, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe said the call came in around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

A WAVE 3 News viewer originally reported traffic delays in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

