Love Transformation Project in California Park

The LTP hosted a tennis clinic as part of the community outreach event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Love Transformation Project did some good for others at California Park on Sunday.

The nonprofit group hosted a community outreach event for the holidays at the California Park Community Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Santa handed out one thousand gifts to children. There were also food and gift rooms for parents and children to "free shop."

The event also included sports clinics and demos to give kids an idea of what the Love Transformation Project is all about.

"Kickboxing...we are going to start training the kids here in the center. We've got pros here to do tennis. We have a basketball demo, creative arts, creative writing...," Love Transformation Project founder Carl Wooten said.

They expected about 500 children and families from the neighborhood.

Wooten said the activities are a way to keep the kids interested and off the streets.

