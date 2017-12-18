Goodbye, AOL Instant Messenger!

After 20 years of service, the AOL Instant Messenger is no more. (Source: AOL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - RIP, AIM.



After 20 years of service, the AOL Instant Messenger was taken offline Friday.



AIM launched in 1997 and soon earned a coveted spot in pop culture.

It was so popular it made cameo appearances in "You've Got Mail" and "Sex and the City."

But as the years passed, users' habits changed and AIM faded into oblivion. IM may be gone but it's not forgotten.



Social media is filled with users' fond memories of AIM.

