2 injured in house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people were injured after a home caught on fire in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The fire was reported at 1:49 a.m. Monday on Burgoo King Road, according to PRP Fire Department Major Joe Elder.

Elder said the victims were outside of the home when fire crews arrived. The two victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Elder said it took 18 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

