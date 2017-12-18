Tips to wrap up last-minute Christmas shopping

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, but major retailers are slashing prices again, just in time for Christmas.

If you're trying to wrap up your last-minute shopping, you're not alone.

Retailmenot.com reported that 82 percent of Americans still have presents to buy, and if you're one of them, there are some important things to remember.

USA Today is reporting bunch of online retailers, like Toys R Us, Target, Macy's, and Lowe's are promising delivery by this weekend, but you have to place your order by Tuesday.

Walmart is offering free in-store pickup until 6 p.m. Sunday, which is Christmas Eve.

Brick-and-mortar stores are gearing up for their last minute rush on Saturday.

If you find yourself in need of a Christmas gift, come Christmas Day, e-gift cards are available for purchase anytime.

