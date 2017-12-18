Deputy's past brought back into question after 25 years of allegations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a story 25 years and four overturned convictions in the making. To this day, the story does not have an ending.

The City of Louisville has already paid $8.5 million for one wrongful conviction lawsuit. There are other federal lawsuits on the pipeline.

Those four people who were convicted spent a total of 62 years in prison for murder. But there is something else they have in common, former Louisville Police Detective Mark Handy.

Handy's investigative work in three of those cases has been questioned and critiqued during numerous hearings. His history played a role in those overturned convictions, including that of Edwin Chandler who successfully sued the city in a wrongful conviction lawsuit.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky acknowledges Handy testified falsely under oath in some of these cases.

Some have called for Handy to be charged with perjury, but he never has.

Handy continues to work in law enforcement today as a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

WAVE 3 News took a look back to 1992, including testimonies and documented history involving those three previous cases and one that led to yet another complaint against Handy just last year.

1992 - Keith West

It was February of 1992 when Kevin Harraway and Gerald White where shot and killed while in a vehicle driving down Magazine Street. Police determined Keith West was the gunman and had jumped out of the vehicle before it hit a tree. At one point, West faced the death penalty. He contended Harraway and White had plans to kidnap and sodomize him and that the shooting was in self-defense. In the vehicle, there was a knife, a pawn shop receipt for a gun and homosexually oriented literature. However, none of those items were collected for evidence by Handy, West's lawyer argued. In fact, it was West's attorney who checked the vehicle. Other information surfaced including a recorded witness interview. West's conviction was eventually overturned in 1997 and reduced to a 10 year sentence, which he had already served most of.

1992 - Jeffrey Clark and Garr Hardin

Rhonda Sue Warford had been stabbed to death, her body was found in Meade County. Clark and Hardin were arrested in connection to her murder. The allegations revolved around a satanic cult. Handy testified Hardin told him he “got tired of looking at animals and began to want to do humans.” That's something Hardin denied saying. There were also questions revolving around a blood stained rag which was taken as evidence in the case. Both Hardin and Clark were sentenced to life in prison. In 2009, the Innocence Project got involved. Modern DNA testing revealed it was Hardin's blood on the rag, which is what he had testified during trial. Their convictions were later overturned after they both served 22 years in prison. They filed a federal lawsuit in July of 2017. They have been granted a new trial.

1993 - Edwin Chandler

Brenda Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station. The shooting was captured by surveillance video. However, that tape was later recorded over with a video of David Letterman. A former employee, who was not present at the time of shooting, stated the shooter looked like Edwin Chandler, who was 19 at the time. Chandler, at first turned himself in on an unrelated check fraud-related warrant and told police he did not have anything to do with Whitfield's murder. But, he later confessed to the crime. He was arrested and charged with Whitfield's death.

During his trial in 1995, Chandler testified his confession was false after being threatened by Handy that he would arrest his sister for harboring a criminal. Chandler also stated he was fed information by Handy in relation to the murder. Chandler was convicted of manslaughter and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In April of 2002 Chandler was released from prison on parole. The Innocence Project got involved. In 2009, fingerprints on a bottle set on the counter by the shooter were found to belong to another man, Percy Phillips. Chandler was exonerated and Phillips was charged with Whitfield's murder. In October of 2012, Chandler's civil lawsuit settled for $8.5 million. During those court proceedings, the court questioned Handy's investigations and truthfulness, acknowledging Handy had lied under oath in other cases as well.

WAVE 3 News found out multiple investigations into Handy have already been conducted.

Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine said he knows there's a problem. But, he needs to prove Handy lied under oath before he can proceed with an indictment.

