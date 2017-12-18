YMCA to waive join fee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The YMCA is waiving its join fee to help people start the new year off healthy.

The YMCA of Greater Louisville will be waiving its fee, valued at up to $80, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

According to the YMCA, each branch features exercise equipment, group exercise classes and childcare programs.

For more information call 502-587-9622 or visit ymcalouisville.org.

