YMCA to waive join fee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

YMCA to waive join fee

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Greater Louisville YMCA operates 11 locations. (Source: YMCA) Greater Louisville YMCA operates 11 locations. (Source: YMCA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The YMCA is waiving its join fee to help people start the new year off healthy.

The YMCA of Greater Louisville will be waiving its fee, valued at up to $80, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

According to the YMCA, each branch features exercise equipment, group exercise classes and childcare programs.

For more information call 502-587-9622 or visit ymcalouisville.org.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly