Lanes on I-65S in Bullitt Co. reopened after rollover crash

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Lanes on Interstate 65 reopened following a rollover crash in Bullitt County.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 118 mile marker around 11:10 a.m. Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Lanes on the interstate were reopened around 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

