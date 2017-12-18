Minions fill southern IN lawn

Porteau’s display started as a decorating war with his neighbor to see who could collect the most inflatables. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A lawn full of minions is getting a lot of attention in southern Indiana.



Michael Porteau's yard on Indiana Avenue is full of about 70 minions, the yellow characters which were first introduced in the movie“Despicable Me.”



Porteau’s display started as a decorating war with his neighbor to see who could collect the most inflatables.

“Last year we had about 30 minions, and then after Christmas they went on sale so I bought 'em up and ended up with a bunch of minions,” he said.



Since he put up his display crowds have been gathering to marvel at the minions.

