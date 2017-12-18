Fischer suspends clearing of homeless camps, establishes task force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday he'll establish a task force to review policies in dealing with homeless camps.

As the first step, he suspended the clearing of all homeless camps in Louisville until new procedures are in place.

The task force will be lead by Eric Friedlander, Louisville's Chief Resilience Officer.

Also on the task force will be representatives from LMPD, Metro Corrections, the Coalition for the Homeless and several other groups.

“Every human being who finds themselves living on our streets is an individual with their own story and their own needs,” Fischer said. “And we want to treat them with dignity, respect and compassion, and do everything we can to help them get the resources they need. That’s a shared community goal, and it will take the work of all of us to realize that goal.”

Fischer said the goal is to build on the success the city's had recently of reducing homelessness in the city.

“The way that Louisville Metro Government takes on challenges, from economic development to public safety to sustainability, is to bring people who have different perspectives together around a common purpose,” Fischer said. “The task force will help us find better ways to serve our homeless citizens.”

He also announced support for Councilman Bill Hollander's homeless protection ordinance. Hollander's ordinance mandates a 21-day notice before clearing out homeless camps.

