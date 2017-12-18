Neighbors disturbed by deer hunting near Indian Hills

The street is forested and has dozens of home owners who are upset to know hunters are allowed to kill the wildlife in their neighborhood. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday morning, neighbors near Indian Hills found a dead deer on Phoenix Hill Drive. The street is forested and has dozens of home owners who are upset to know hunters are allowed to kill the wildlife in their neighborhood.

Craig Waits has lived on Phoenix Hill Drive for five years. Waits loves the animals that surround his home in woods, but on Sunday morning, Waits found one dead near his house.

Conservation Officer Christian Casper, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, was called to check on the deer carcass. He believes it was hit and killed with an arrow.

Officer Casper says there is no regulation on hunting in a residential area as long as the hunter is registered and hunting on private property. In Metro Louisville, you can't discharge a firearm in city limits. This doesn't comfort Waits and some of his neighbors.

“You are relying on someone else's ability and who is to say what their ability is,” Waits said. “In a neighborhood setting, when there are kids and families, it's just not something that I think is necessary.”

Waits says he enjoys the deer and thinks it is disturbing that someone would kill them. He is also afraid of the animals the carcass will attract.

Officer Casper says it's unethical to leave an animal after being hunted but it's not illegal, and there isn't a wanton waste law in Kentucky.

