Board approves 'pay-by-plate' option, toll waivers for RiverLink

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes have been made to RiverLink bylaws and rules that transportation leaders said are designed to improve the customer experience.

The Joint Board and Tolling Body, which are made of transportation and finance leaders from Kentucky and Indiana, have approved amendments to bylaws and business rules for Riverlink.

The Tolling Body expressed their support on Monday for a "pay-by-plate" option for drivers which would allow them to pay a toll without waiting for an invoice. Drivers would use their license plate and other pertinent information to pay a toll on Riverlink's website. This option is expected to be in place by mid-2018.

A resolution was also approved that would allow customer service representatives to waive tolls in the event that an accident blocks access to toll-free routes and forces drivers to cross a tolled bridge. Tolls could also be waived when traffic is diverted across a tolled bridge because of a temporary lane closure due to an emergency on an interstate near or approaching a tolled bridge.

"For nearly one year, drivers have enjoyed a safer and faster commute with two new bridges, an improved Kennedy Bridge and new connections on both sides of the river," Greg Thomas, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said. "All-electronic tolling keeps traffic moving efficiently and at a value for those with transponders and prepaid accounts."

"In less than a year, the new bridges have transformed this region. Businesses and motorists are benefiting from greater access, mobility and safety," Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said. "We work with our partners daily to improve the tolling experience. Today’s actions are a direct result of listening to our customers’ concerns."

An amendment to the existing bylaws called for the Joint Board to meet at least annually, or as needed, moving forward. Those bylaws served as a framework for the construction of the bridges project and were not a statutory requirement. The Tolling Body will continue to meet at least annually, or as needed.

RiverLink is the all-electronic tolling system for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project. The Tolling Body determines toll rates and sets tolling policies. The Joint Board was created to have long-term oversight and management responsibility for the Ohio Rivers Bridges Project.

