UK moves up to #7 in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UK moves up to #7 in AP poll

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (45)    11-0    1602    1
    2. Michigan St. (15)    10-1    1560    2
    3. Arizona St (5)    10-0    1429    5
    4. Duke    11-1    1390    4
    5. North Carolina    10-1    1332    7
    6. Miami    9-0    1308    6
    7. Kentucky    9-1    1231    8
    8. Texas A&M    9-1    1156    9
    9. Xavier    10-1    1073    10
    10. West Virginia    9-1    1040    11
    11. Wichita St.    8-2    851    3
    12. Gonzaga    9-2    831    12
    13. Virginia    9-1    796    16
    14. Kansas    8-2    791    13
    15. TCU    10-0    789    14
    16. Purdue    11-2    706    17
    17. Oklahoma    8-1    691    -
    18. Arizona    8-3    396    23
    18. Baylor    9-2    396    21
    20. Cincinnati    9-2    314    25
    21. Tennessee    7-2    308    20
    21. Texas Tech    9-1    308    24
    23. Seton Hall    9-2    223    15
    24. Florida St.    9-1    164    19
    25. Creighton    8-2    144    -    
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 83, Notre Dame 73, Clemson 35, Louisville 28, Texas 21, Nevada 13, Minnesota 9, Oklahoma St. 9, Alabama 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Virginia Tech 3, Rhode Island 2, Syracuse 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Towson 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly