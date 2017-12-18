UK moves up to #7 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Villanova (45) 11-0 1602 1

2. Michigan St. (15) 10-1 1560 2

3. Arizona St (5) 10-0 1429 5

4. Duke 11-1 1390 4

5. North Carolina 10-1 1332 7

6. Miami 9-0 1308 6

7. Kentucky 9-1 1231 8

8. Texas A&M 9-1 1156 9

9. Xavier 10-1 1073 10

10. West Virginia 9-1 1040 11

11. Wichita St. 8-2 851 3

12. Gonzaga 9-2 831 12

13. Virginia 9-1 796 16

14. Kansas 8-2 791 13

15. TCU 10-0 789 14

16. Purdue 11-2 706 17

17. Oklahoma 8-1 691 -

18. Arizona 8-3 396 23

18. Baylor 9-2 396 21

20. Cincinnati 9-2 314 25

21. Tennessee 7-2 308 20

21. Texas Tech 9-1 308 24

23. Seton Hall 9-2 223 15

24. Florida St. 9-1 164 19

25. Creighton 8-2 144 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 83, Notre Dame 73, Clemson 35, Louisville 28, Texas 21, Nevada 13, Minnesota 9, Oklahoma St. 9, Alabama 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Virginia Tech 3, Rhode Island 2, Syracuse 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Towson 1.

