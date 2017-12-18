Cards still #3 in AP women's top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards still #3 in AP women's top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    8-0    800    1
    2. Notre Dame    10-1    748    2
    3. Louisville    13-0    740    3
    4. South Carolina    10-1    686    4
    5. Mississippi St.    11-0    672    5
    6. Baylor    9-1    627    6
    7. Tennessee    11-0    620    7
    8. Texas    9-1    595    8
    9. West Virginia    10-0    505    10
    10. Oregon    9-2    487    9
    11. UCLA    8-2    467    11
    12. Ohio St.    11-2    442    13
    13. Florida St.    10-1    408    12
    14. Duke    8-2    401    14
    15. Maryland    10-2    365    15
    16. Missouri    10-1    313    16
    17. Oregon St.    8-2    248    17
    18. Stanford    6-4    218    18
    19. Texas A&M    9-2    193    19
    20. Villanova    9-0    189    20
    21. Green Bay    9-1    142    21
    22. South Florida    9-2    122    22
    23. Michigan    10-2    114    23
    24. California    8-2    100    24
    25. Iowa    11-1    71    25    
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 57, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 18, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 6, Rutgers 5, New Mexico 3, Southern Cal 2, Kentucky 2, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

