Cards still #3 in AP women's top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 10-1 748 2
3. Louisville 13-0 740 3
4. South Carolina 10-1 686 4
5. Mississippi St. 11-0 672 5
6. Baylor 9-1 627 6
7. Tennessee 11-0 620 7
8. Texas 9-1 595 8
9. West Virginia 10-0 505 10
10. Oregon 9-2 487 9
11. UCLA 8-2 467 11
12. Ohio St. 11-2 442 13
13. Florida St. 10-1 408 12
14. Duke 8-2 401 14
15. Maryland 10-2 365 15
16. Missouri 10-1 313 16
17. Oregon St. 8-2 248 17
18. Stanford 6-4 218 18
19. Texas A&M 9-2 193 19
20. Villanova 9-0 189 20
21. Green Bay 9-1 142 21
22. South Florida 9-2 122 22
23. Michigan 10-2 114 23
24. California 8-2 100 24
25. Iowa 11-1 71 25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 57, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 18, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 6, Rutgers 5, New Mexico 3, Southern Cal 2, Kentucky 2, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1.
