Cards still #3 in AP women's top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 10-1 748 2

3. Louisville 13-0 740 3

4. South Carolina 10-1 686 4

5. Mississippi St. 11-0 672 5

6. Baylor 9-1 627 6

7. Tennessee 11-0 620 7

8. Texas 9-1 595 8

9. West Virginia 10-0 505 10

10. Oregon 9-2 487 9

11. UCLA 8-2 467 11

12. Ohio St. 11-2 442 13

13. Florida St. 10-1 408 12

14. Duke 8-2 401 14

15. Maryland 10-2 365 15

16. Missouri 10-1 313 16

17. Oregon St. 8-2 248 17

18. Stanford 6-4 218 18

19. Texas A&M 9-2 193 19

20. Villanova 9-0 189 20

21. Green Bay 9-1 142 21

22. South Florida 9-2 122 22

23. Michigan 10-2 114 23

24. California 8-2 100 24

25. Iowa 11-1 71 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 57, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 18, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 6, Rutgers 5, New Mexico 3, Southern Cal 2, Kentucky 2, Ball St. 1, DePaul 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)