KSP: Man shot, killed during home invasion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion that ended in a fatal shooting in Harrison County.

KSP said they were called Sunday night to a home on KY 1842 N.

Marcellus Custard tried to get into the home by breaking the window and reaching through to unlock the door, KSP explained in a press release. Custard was then fatally shot through the door, investigators said.

The incident remains under investigation.

