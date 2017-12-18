KSP: Man shot, killed during home invasion - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KSP: Man shot, killed during home invasion

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion that ended in a fatal shooting in Harrison County. 

KSP said they were called Sunday night to a home on KY 1842 N. 

Marcellus Custard tried to get into the home by breaking the window and reaching through to unlock the door, KSP explained in a press release. Custard was then fatally shot through the door, investigators said. 

The incident remains under investigation.

